SPEARFISH, S.D. (KELO) — Artist Dale Lamphere is planning a new sculpture for Spearfish.

Lamphere recently created a model for the sculpture that will be installed in a new roundabout at the intersection of Jackson and Ames Streets. The sculpture, titled “The Hive”, honors the connections between Black Hills State and the Spearfish community.

Recent works by Lamphere, include the “Dignity of Earth and Sky” in Chamberlain and the “Arc of Dreams” in Sioux Falls.