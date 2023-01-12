MINNEAPOLIS, M.N. (KELO) — Target Field in Minneapolis has some new video displays, thanks to Brookings based Daktronics.

The company manufactured and installed 22 new LED displays at the Minnesota Twins ballpark.

Daktronics says it’s the most extensive in all of Major League Baseball. The main attraction will be the left field video display that will measure about 56 feet high by 178 feet wide. That’s more than 10,000 square feet.

The installation will be complete before the Twins’ April 8th Home Opener.