LAWRENCE COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Dakotans for Health has filed more court documents in its latest lawsuit against Lawrence County.

This time the group is hoping to extend a temporary restraining order against the County’s petition policy for another two weeks.

Dakotans for Health is suing the western South Dakota county, saying its policy for designated areas to collect petition signatures is unconstitutional.

If this all sounds familiar, there was a similar situation in Minnehaha County, where commissioners also voted to limit where petitioners can gather signatures.

In that case, the judge ruled in favor of Dakotans for Health and wouldn’t let the rules take effect.