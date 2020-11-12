Dakota Wesleyan University will move the start of spring semester back one week

MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) – Students at universities across the state will soon be wrapping up their fall semester. Dakota Wesleyan University has plans for what the spring semester will look like.

The COVID-19 pandemic has made the semester look a little different for students at DWU.

For senior Johanna Allen, she appreciates the effort school officials are taking to keep students safe.

“I think they’ve really thought it through and it’s shown because we’ve been able to stay open and we haven’t had a serious outbreak,” student, Johanna Allen said.

Soon the semester will wrap up, and students will be spending time with family for the holidays.

DWU announced it will push the start of the spring semester back. Classes will start on January 18th rather than the 11th.

“By pushing the start date back we are really trying to give ourselves a cushion between holiday get-togethers, particularly New Year’s and the start of the school year,” Provost, Joe Roidt said.

He says taking steps like this can help keep people safe.

“It’s just important to take precautions, we think we’ve done a really good job on our campus, students masking up, using social distancing, it doesn’t mean that we’ve had no incidents but it does mean that we’ve been able to manage things responsibly,” Roidt said.

“There’s definitely a lot of effort coming from them which I see and I appreciate and just keeping our safety as their number one priority,” Allen said.

DWU will conclude the fall semester with remote learning after the Thanksgiving break. The last day of the spring semester is May 7th.