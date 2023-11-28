Rapid City, S.D. (KELO) –Students in the Black Hills will soon have another option if they want to study nursing.

Dakota Wesleyan University will have a 24-month program that will allow students a fast path to the workforce.

Dakota Wesleyan University has had a nursing program since 1918 and looks to bring that history of success to the Black Hills.

“So this program evolved because we feel like there’s a need, a workforce need in the Rapid City region and because we have capacity and the ability to meet that need. So when those two pieces came together, there was a lot of energy and enthusiasm to develop the program,” Dakota Wesleyan President Dan Kittle said.

Those looking to change their career path or start a new one out of high school are already showing interest.

“We are already starting to see this when we go to some career fairs. Not only in job fairs, but there is a strong interest in healthcare in general and we’re hoping to help meet that need,” Chair of Nursing Penny Tilton said.

Dakota Wesleyan is hoping that having a nursing program here in the Black Hills is going to help establish those partnerships with Monument Health and Black Hills Surgical Hospital as well as others to help those post graduation to stay here in the hills.

“One we’re trying to give back to this community and I also think through some of our partnerships that we begin to develop with Black Hills, with Monument that there’ll be some feeders from our program directly into their needs, meeting their needs,” Kittle said.

“And they have come and shown their need to us and we are hoping that we can help fulfill that. Dakota Wesleyan is actually known for about 90 percent of their nurses to stay in the state of South Dakota And so we’re hoping that we can keep that in the state,” Tilton said.

The final stage of this new program is locking down a facility, which those at Dakota Wesleyan expect to do very soon.

Dakota Wesleyan University will have this nursing program up and running in August 2024.