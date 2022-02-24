MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota recently sanctioned girls wrestling as a high school sport, now colleges are getting involved.



Dakota Wesleyan University is going to be the first college in the state to have women’s wrestling and is pinning its hopes on it being something big for the entire state.

Mady Sargent, has been around wrestling all of her life.

“My grandpa wrestled, my dad wrestled in college, my uncles wrestled, so it’s really been in the blood line,” Sargent said.

When she got to high school at Rapid City Stevens, she thought, why not me too?

“My sophomore year I snuck in the wrestling room a couple of times and my junior year I was practicing and my senior year I was actually able to compete,” Mady said.

Now she’ll be competing at the collegiate level.

Because Sargent has been so involved in wrestling over the years, she’s actually the one who thought of the idea for DWU.

She emailed the athletic director and school president.

“I said ‘can I sit down with you guys and give you a list of reasons why DWU needs women’s wrestling?’ So I came up with a PowerPoint and showed them all the reasons why it would be a great fit for the school and be the first college in South Dakota and all the reasons why it would be amazing,” Mady said.

“It feels great, pretty exciting,” wrestling coach John Lynch said.

John Lynch, who is from Northwest Iowa, was just hired to be the women’s wrestling coach.

He says Sargent is a go-getter.

“It takes a lot of confidence to email your athletic director and your president and make a big push for this,” Lynch said. “She’s been the driving force, I got to say thank you it’s the reason I’m here, I think she’s going to be great for helping us get girls recruited and getting this program off on the right foot.”

“Obviously being a small private college you got to look at to boost enrollment and one of those ways is sport expansion,” DWU Athletic Director Jon Hart said. “We had women’s wrestling on the horizon and Mady just came in and solidified that.”

Sargent is a sophomore and is majoring in Masters of Athletic Training with a minor in psychology.