SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Procedures are now underway at a new private vascular practice in Sioux Falls.

Four long-time local surgeons opened Dakota Vascular on August 1st and are now performing outpatient procedures at their new Sioux Falls facility.

“As far as surgeries go, it’s the best one I’ve had,” Dakota Vascular patient TJ Thomas said.

You wouldn’t know it from looking at him, but TJ Thomas just got done with surgery a few minutes before our interview Friday morning.

“I was surprised of the many surgeries I’ve had, this is the first time I got to be awake,” Thomas said.

“We started here at his ankle and went all the way up to the groin on this left leg,” Dr. Greg Nissen said.

Dr. Greg Nissen is a vascular surgeon who helps patients like Thomas when their veins aren’t working properly.

“He had chronic venous hypertension, so he had swelling and symptoms in his lower extremities,” Dr. Nissen said.

“I had severe swelling in my left leg that started about three years ago and got gradually worse,” Thomas said.

He realized he had an issue with his veins when a wound on his leg just wouldn’t heal, Dr. Nissen says it’s one of the main indicators you could be having an issue with your vascular system.

“He told me the quicker we get on top of this the less issues you will have and the quicker it can be done. I wish I would have done it a year ago,” Thomas said.

The surgery TJ had Friday used to be far more complex.

“They would undergo a large surgery where we would physically strip their veins out. Now what we can do is do a keyhole incision, very very small, less than 2mm,” Dr. Nissen said.

“I didn’t even feel the needle go in for the numbing, it’s very easy,” Thomas said.

With the help of ultrasound, doctors can use a catheter to go into a vein and resolve any problem areas in a very quick procedure.

“Mr. Thomas’s procedure took about 30 minutes for both legs,” Dr. Nissen said.

The surgeons who formed Dakota Vascular say they started their own practice to help patients have these kinds of quick procedures outside of a hospital in a much quicker clinic setting.

“For the right patients this is an easy in and easy out and much more efficient for the patient,” Dr. Nissen said. “There’s no worry about having to navigate a busy hospital. They can just park in our parking lot and come right in for their procedure.”

Thomas was only at the doctor’s office for about an hour Friday morning and was even able to go back to work Friday afternoon.

“They put a band-aid on you and you go home,” Thomas said. “Very, very easy surgery and I’ve had a lot of them.”

Dakota Vascular’s surgeons also perform major procedures at both Avera and Sanford hospitals in Sioux Falls.

They’re currently accepting new patients at their private clinic at 3801 S Elmwood Avenue in Sioux Falls.