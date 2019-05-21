Local News

Dakota the dog gets forever home in California

By:

Posted: May 20, 2019 06:21 PM CDT

Updated: May 20, 2019 07:57 PM CDT

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO)-- A dog, once injured and wandering in the badlands, now has something to wag her tail about. 

And it all starts with a couple vacationing from California. 

When the woman named Amanda found the American Blue Heeler in the Badlands, the dog was filthy, in pain, and had a broken jaw. 

She let the young dog stay at their hotel that night. 

The next day, she took the dog to the Humane Society of the Black Hills.

"She brought it in here and she said, 'Whatever it costs I want to pay for it. Take care of this animal. I want to adopt it if that becomes possible," Humane Society of the Black Hills Resource Development Director Jerry Steinley said. 

That's exactly what happened. 

The California woman recently returned to the shelter to pick up her new family member who now has a fitting name. 

"It was really special what she did and the effort she went through to come all the way back here to pick up Dakota," Steinley said. 

The story is getting a lot of positive feedback online. 

"It's about going the extra length. It's about paying it forward," Steinley. 

What's even better? 

The shelter says there are many more people like Amanda out there. 

"We see this a lot. We see it a lot with people who have a special connection with animals. Cats, dogs, they'll pay for surgeries, adoption fees," Steinley said. 

...and in this case, they'll even give them forever homes. 

Steinley says one of the tops needs at the shelter right now is canned food for dogs and cats. 

You can find more ways to help by visiting the shelter's website. 

