Dakota State University student chosen for Space Force

MADISON, S.D. (KELO) – A Dakota State University student has been chosen for the newest branch of the Armed Forces – Space Force.

Gabe Lamb is a senior at Dakota State University majoring in cyber operations. He is also a member of the Air Force ROTC.

Recently he found out he is one of 7 Air Force ROTC cadets in the nation selected for Space Force.

“I’ve always been obsessed with space and so there was a small window to apply and I put my name down and I wasn’t expecting much, and I got the phone call about two weeks back and it said I was going to join the Space Force and I was going to be a cyber warfare officer,” DSU student, Air Force ROTC operations group commander, Gabe Lamb said.

Lamb will graduate from DSU in May.

“From what I’ve been told right now, I will go to Keesler Air Force Base for tech school, and that’s like the undergraduate cyber training, and then after that, I believe I do some cross training for the Space Force and then I will start my first assignment a year later,” Lamb said.

Veterans affairs coordinator, Austin Slaughter says this opportunity is good news for DSU.

“I think he is going to blaze a trail for future cadets, future DSU cadets potentially, the first one to always go and set that trail is what kind of creates that history for the future students,” veteran affairs coordinator, DSU, Austin Slaughter said.

“That’s what he wanted and he was passionate about it and so any time that our students can get a job that they are passionate about, it’s exciting to us,” captain, professor of Air Force ROTC, Bethany Gross said.

“It would be really cool to get a chance to work on satellites and try to find vulnerabilities of satellites and just be the building blocks of building up the Space Force,” Lamb said.

Lamb started ROTC in 2017. He says his mom was in the Air Force for 20 years.