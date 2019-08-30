Dakota State University receives $10 million gift towards new athletics complex

MADISON, S.D. (KELO) – Dakota State University is now one step closer to getting its new athletics complex- all thanks to a large donation. The university now has $10 million to help kickoff phase one of the campaign.

It’s exciting news for the Trojans athletic program. Thanks to the donation, these student athletes could soon play at a new athletics complex.

“Last night’s gift got us a quarter of the way to have the funds for the first phase,” DSU president, Jose-Marie Griffiths said. “Which would give us the concourse, which would have all of the facilities for athletes, coaches, classes, suites, concessions, bathrooms, and then we have the outdoor field, the football field, the track, baseball and softball fields and seating for all of those.”

Griffiths says the donation might help others get involved in donating.

“I think having a lead gift in a campaign is always very helpful because it gets things going and so other people start to think oh I can give to that if the Beacoms and the bank and the bank card put money in, and so hopefully it will stimulate more giving,” Griffiths said.

Newer facilities could even help bring in more students and student athletes to the university.

“When you talk about recruiting, one of the things is what type of facilities do you have and an athlete has a choice of going to our university, they have a choice of going to another university, and they will look at scholarships first and then facilities and this makes us competitive with all the schools in our area,” athletic director, Jeff Dittman said.

Plus, student athletes are also looking forward to what’s to come.

“It’s cool to see how things are starting to advance and see how much our community supports our athletics, nice to see how much they care about us,” student athlete, Torren Devericks said.

The donation was from First Premier Bank and Premier Bankcard and Miles and Lisa Beacom. Griffiths said that the complex will be available to the Madison School District as well as help bringing in youth tournaments.