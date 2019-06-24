Dakota State University adds another sport to its list

From camps to revamping its brand, Dakota State University is keeping busy over the summer, but now there’s another thing to add to the list. KELOLAND’s Whitney Fowkes traveled to Madison for an update on the university’s newest sport.

This space will soon be transformed into a sports practice room, but it’s not for your typical sport.

“Esports is an electronic competition in the form of video games, so there are a couple of major titles out there that a lot of people like to follow and watch and like to compete in. And those major titles we hold here at Dakota State and they generate a lot of interest on campus, so I’m looking forward to putting these students in the field of play and seeing how well they compete,” Andrew Roland, Esports Head Coach, said.

The campus already has a gaming club. It will now be transformed into an accredited sport.

“The fun of it is is that our athletes or our students have been competing for years now, they’ve just been doing it out of their dorm room or in the gaming committee, now we’re officially making it the 13th sport at Dakota State complete with scholarships, coaches and technology,” Jeff Dittman, DSU Athletic Director, said.

“If you’re a premium athlete and you’ve got really good grades, and you’re a good student I’m gonna give you a little bit more to come here and compete and help us grow our program,” Andrew Roland said.

After researching esports for three years, the college just took the final step in hiring Andrew Roland as the head coach.

“It made sense because we’re a technology school and we’re a sports school so the marriage of the two in esports really makes sense for Dakota State in particular,” Jeff Dittman said.

“The degree paths that we have fit in line with what we’re doing here so well so with cybersecurity, with game design, with all these great degrees, it just formulates into esports just really well,” Andrew Roland said.