SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The new Dakota Military Heritage is still open this weekend, but the Opening Ceremony has been postponed officials announced Thursday.

The ceremony was scheduled for Friday.

The gun range and armory will be open for normal business hours at 11 a.m. and the ceremonial “First Fire” at the gun range will happen at 3 p.m. Friday.

