Dakota Masterworks Art Show features creative of older adults in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – An art show is helping showcase the creativity of the older adult population.

From photography to painting and even wood carvings, you’ll find a little bit of everything at this year’s Dakota Masterworks Art Show.

Judith A. Ryan is 85 years old and this year entered a photography piece.

“Right out of my window one night, in which I looked out here, the gold of the sun, which was way up and out of this place, was putting gold down into the backyard and then I looked and what struck me was how close man’s intent to display light like nature did, how close our lights were,” Ryan said.

It’s the 24th year of the art show and it features artists age 60 and older from all across the state.

“We have people that are entered from Sioux Falls all the way to Rapid City,” Dakota Masterworks Art Show Coordinator LuAnn Severson said. “Some of them are overcoming health obstacles; we have people that have Parkinson’s Disease, MS. Some are overcoming cancer, and once you put a paint brush in their hand or camera in their hand, the art piece just comes alive.”

This year’s art show features over 100 pieces of art with the oldest entrant being 94 years old.

“You see talents of all different levels and what’s interesting is that many of these people don’t find their hidden talents until they’re sitting down with their grandkids, but some have been doing this all their life,” Severson said.

Giving these artists a chance to show their creativity, no matter their age.

“My thought this year was we need to keep participating and providing this avenue to older adults to exercise what’s on their hearts,” Ryan said.

The South Dakota Health Care Association helps to put on the art show. While the event did wrap up Friday afternoon, it will be traveling to different long-term care facilities and then ends in Pierre during the legislative session in January.