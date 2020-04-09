Dakota Layers pledges to donate over 400k eggs across the state

FLANDREAU, S.D. (KELO) — Since this pandemic broke out, we’ve seen people and businesses stepping up to help each other out.

Just in time for Easter, Dakota Layers in Flandreau is making sure families across the state have access to eggs during this crisis. The company just donated nearly 6,500 eggs to Feeding South Dakota.

But the giving isn’t stopping there. Dakota Layers also pledged to donate an additional 432,000 eggs over the next 10 days.

Those eggs will be distributed in the Sioux Falls area, as well as Pierre and Rapid City.