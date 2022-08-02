HURON, S.D. (KELO) — Another company has made a contribution to the Dakota Events Complex at the South Dakota State Fair.

The Farm Credit Services of America has given $250,000 to the DEX. It is replacing the Open Class Beef Complex destroyed by a fire in 2020.

The facility will be able to seat up to 5,000 people and have 1,700 cattle stalls, according to a news release announcing the latest donation.

It will be heated for year-round usage. The DEX will include a pre-function and concession area with restrooms.

The DEX will be open for the 2023 State Fair.