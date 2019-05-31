Dakota Dunes residents brace for potential flooding

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. (KELO) -- More water is being released from Gavin's Point Dam in Yankton. And communities downstream are bracing for potential flooding.

Dennis Kuhn built his Dakota Dunes home along the Missouri River back in 2004. He's no stranger to flooding.

"2011 we had a 35 ft river. This will probably be somewhere around 30 maybe 31. In March, we had a 29.8 ft river. Everybody was able to handle that up here in the Dunes. So we are anticipating that we are going to be alright," lives in Dakota Dunes, Dennis Kuhn said.

Officials expect the release amount to go up to about 75,000 cubic feet per second over the weekend.

"We're looking at probably a repeat of March, which got up to about a 29 ft and 8 inch river," Kuhn said. "We've been recommended that we plug all of our lower level drains, which we have done, at least most of us have."

You'll find sandbags protecting this road. But the increase isn't fazing some people in the area.

"I'm not very concerned. I think that will raise it a couple more feet, maybe two or three more feet. I think we have, probably, a foot and a half to go until it's over the rocks. In March, it was a little bit in our yard," lives in Dakota Dunes, Jim Oliver said.

Leaving people along the river, including Kuhn, ready for another round of water.

"There are not many places in this country where you can have that kind of view and live in this kind of neighborhood. So it's just part of what we put up with and deal with," Oliver said.

"We just have to kind of roll with it and be prepared so that we don't have a disaster," Kuhn said.

Normally around this time of year, they expect 30,000 cubic feet per second to be released from Gavins Point Dam.