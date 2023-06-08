SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Dakota Dunes murder suspect arrived in South Dakota today.

Alfredo Antonio Castellanos-Rosales is in custody at the Union County Jail in Elk Point.

Castellanos-Rosales is a suspect in the murder of 23-year-old Jordan Beardshear. She was murdered in her Dakota Dunes apartment on April 25. Family members stated Castellanos-Rosale is the father of Beardshear’s one-year-old child. The child was not physically harmed.

After the murder, Castellanos-Rosales fled the United States and was arrested in Mexico on May 12. He was expelled from Mexico and arrested in Laredo, Texas where he remained until extradition to South Dakota.