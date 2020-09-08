Dakota Days parade cancelled, virtual, social distanced USD homecoming events planned

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — Dakota Days, the homecoming of the University of South Dakota, will look different this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a news release Tuesday, South Dakota officials announced the downtown parade, homecoming football game and street dance have all been cancelled. South Dakota officials and the Dakota Days committee are working on new ways to celebrate Dakota Days.

USD is planning a “Yote Yard Face-Off” a drive-in movie night, a motorcade and virtual crowning of Mr. and Mrs. Dakota Days.