SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls bait shop is looking for help identifying a person who took items from the store.

On social media, Dakota Angler posted surveillance photos of a person inside the store on Benson Road. The post says the store was “broken into” and two items that were taken. The items were a Blackfish Dakota Angler jacket and a Striker Duffel bag.

Photo from Dakota Angler.

Dakota Angler says only employees get the Blackfish jacket with Dakota Angler logo on the front and back.

“If you know or recognize this person, please call us at the store (605) 336-9132 or call the Sioux Falls Police Department. Thanks,” the post says.

Police briefing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.