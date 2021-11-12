Dakota Angler Ice Institute returns to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One of the largest ice fishing shows in the nation is currently setting up shop at the Sioux Falls Arena and Convention Center.

The Dakota Angler Ice Institute will feature more than 100 vendors showcasing everything from rods & reels and tackle to shelters and clothing. This year’s event also marks the return of fishing seminars.

“One of our speakers is Tom Boley coming all the way from Wisconsin, huge following on YouTube, but also Dave Genz, who’s a godfather of ice fishing. He’s the one who really developed all the tools that you see here at the show floor,” owner Todd Heitkamp said.

The seminars were canceled last year due to COVID-19. The 13th annual Ice Institute starts at 3 p.m. Friday and runs through Sunday.