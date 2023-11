SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The second largest ice fishing show in the country starts Friday in Sioux Falls.

The Dakota Angler Ice Institute is currently setting up shop inside the Convention Center.

The three-day event will feature more than 130 vendors and a long list of seminars, featuring a variety of guest speakers.

The event was first held in 2008 and has since grown to be the second largest show of its kind in the U.S.