Dakota Alliance teaming up with Sioux Falls Parks and Rec for Free Play Park Soccer

TEA, S.D. (KELO) — Dakota Alliance Soccer Club is teaming up with Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation to bring free play park soccer to underserved parts of town. Several events will be taking place over the next week.

From this soccer camp in Tea to tonight’s soccer events in Sioux Falls, Dakota Alliance is happy to be back out on the field.

“With our seasons being cancelled on the competitive side and spring sports being cancelled, it’s just nice to be able to get back out here and have some community,” Herman said.

Recreational Director Kelli Herman says kids ages 5-10 can come together once again Thursday night from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Frank Olson and Kuehn Parks.

“It’s really important for us just to get out. We’re really trying to get into some different parts of the city where we don’t normally have kids that are playing soccer that are outdoors. So we’re really trying to hit some parks and just play soccer,” Herman said.

“For myself and the volunteers that will also be there, we get an opportunity to be a role model to those kids in that brief moment that we have with them and to even give them some tips as it pertains to playing soccer,” Poyer said.

Families will need to sign a liability waiver to participate. Outreach Coordinator Ephron Poyer will be at Frank Olson and is excited to meet new athletes.

“We know that not every kid has the means to be able to come out and play club soccer so we want to provide almost everyone with an opportunity to be able to play. We know there’s lots of kids in the community who love soccer. And so that’s what we want to do,” Poyer said.

