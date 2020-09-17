Dakota Alliance Soccer Club kicks off first adult soccer community

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Primarily, the Dakota Alliance Soccer Club specializes teaching youths the ways of soccer.

“We’ve had leagues for recreational as well as kids,” Director of Soccer Operations Frank Gurnick said.

Now, Gurnick and his team are kicking around a new idea.

“We try to pride ourselves on being a full-service club, and what that means is creating opportunities for pathways and all of our members,” Gurnick said.

They recently announced the formation of their very first Adult Soccer Community.

“A part of it is to allow parents and adults to play some more soccer. Another part of it is to provide a continual pathway because a lot of our players get to U18, U19, maybe going to college, but they’re looking for continued ways to play,” James Oppenheimer said.

The mission is to unite both aspiring and experienced adult soccer players to play, learn, and share in the love of the game.

“We’re going to have smaller sided games at 6 v 6 games. Things will be ran efficiently, on time, very professionally,” Oppenheimer said.

“Right now, we roughly have about 20 free-agents, so I’ll be putting them on teams as more of them sign up. We’ll piece them together as free-agents, and then right now, I have about 4 or 5 teams that have actual teams together,” Soyer said.

Adult League Commissioner Tyler Soyer says they have goals to turn this into a larger part of their organization.

“Potentially into adult soccer lessons, a walking soccer league, a men’s league,” Oppenheimer said.

But for now, it’s about bringing people together. Because when we’re on the same team we all win.

“That’s one of the main reasons why we’ve gotten in the adult game because we want to create relationships and have community where people can come together and enjoy the world’s favorite sport,” Gurnick said.

If you’d like to join the community, you have until October 21st to register. To see a list of games and more information on the league, visit the Dakota Alliance Soccer Club website.