Dakota Alliance gives kids living with disabilities the ability to play soccer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – For the third year in a row, Dakota Alliance Soccer Club is kicking off a special program to help kids achieve their goals.

It’s called Soccer Stars. It’s a team focused on helping kids with disabilities score some goals on and off the field.

Cole Fraser loves to ‘kick’ it with his friends at the Dakota Alliance Soccer Club.

“We kick the goals and we get to hit each other with noodles and… it’s pleasant and I enjoy it and I have fun,” Fraser said.

He is part of a team called the Soccer Stars. A program started by Soccer Coach Ryan Beier three years ago. It’s meant to help kids with disabilities to play and adapt to all kinds of soccer.

“It was inspired by my daughter, who has down syndrome. A few years ago she played in the city rec league, and the field got a little bit too big and the size of the players got a little bigger than we could adapt for so then we created this program and we’ve had a great response from lots of kids,” Beier said.

And members of Dakota Alliance like club soccer player Ella Stitch. The program gives her a chance to join in on the fun by helping out her new teammates.

“I’ve made so many friends. I usually work with a specific one or two kids, and I’ve become really close with them and I love seeing them laugh and have fun and just enjoy soccer,” Stitch said.

They have two groups play on Wednesday nights in the Fall for six weeks: One for kids ages 3 to 11, and 12 and up.

“A lot of them have brothers and sisters that play soccer or do other activities and they can come out and do an activity for themselves too. Those kids are excited to play soccer like any other kids are excited to go play soccer,” Beier said.

“We all know that soccer is awesome, that I’m capable of running really fast and that’s why I want to be here,” Fraser said.

Helping kids like Fraser achieve their goals in more ways than one.

There are three more nights of Soccer Stars this season. It’s on Wednesdays starting at 5:30 p.m. and goes till 7. They’re always looking for players and volunteers and if you’d like to sign up for either you can visit the Dakota Alliance Soccer Club website.