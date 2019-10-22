Dakota Access Pipeline, LLC donates $20k to 13 SD counties

Several emergency management agencies in South Dakota are receiving a $20,000 donation. The Dakota Access Pipeline goes through 13 South Dakota counties, and all of them just received a $20,000 donation from Dakota Access Pipeline, LLC. Harold Timmerman, emergency manager for Lincoln County, explains what might happen with the money.

“It comes through the Emergency Management office, but it’s for all the first responders within the county, so, and fire is probably one of the biggest ones and the sheriff’s office would be another, so we’ll be talking to them too, and share ideas about we want to use this money with them,” Timmerman said.

The Dakota Access Pipeline has been a topic of controversy, but Timmerman says he didn’t have any hesitancy about accepting the money.

“Not really, and pipelines are a fairly safe way to move everything,” Timmerman said. “We’ve got a big natural gas line that comes up through Lincoln County, goes to Harrisburg. It’s a high-pressure 12-inch line, and we’ve never had an issue with that. We’ve got other refined fuel lines that come through the county.”

Part of the reason for the donation?

“Energy transfer is proposing to optimize the existing Dakota Access Pipeline by adding pump stations along its route, and as part of that plan, we are extending our gratitude and keeping up relationships with all the emergency management agencies across our route,” Dakota Access Pipeline spokesperson Lisa Coleman said.

“Anytime a county can pick up some extra cash, it goes well,” Lincoln County Commission Chairman Jim Schmidt said. “We will probably use this money for a devote, that, not only for emergency management purposes, which our director has probably said, but we’ll also be using that for other public safety devices that we can use such as drones.”