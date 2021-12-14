Dakota 38+2 Memorial Ride begins Tuesday

MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — The Dakota Memorial Ride will be stopping in Madison as part of the group’s annual journey across South Dakota and Minnesota on Tuesday.

Each year, riders make the 320-mile trek on horseback from Lower Brule to Mankato, Minnesota.

This is to honor the 40 Native Americans who were hung in Mankato back in 1862 and 1865.

The goal of this ride is remembrance and reconciliation.

Everyone is invited to Dakota State University at the Trojan Center for a meal and program on December 14 starting at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $12.