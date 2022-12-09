SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This year will be the final 38 + 2 Memorial Ride.

The 330 mile horseback ride from Lower Brule, South Dakota to Mankato, Minnesota honors the 40 Dakota warriors who were hung after the Dakota War.

The memorial ride will start on December 10th and travel to Mankato for the anniversary on December 26th.

Dakota State University is collecting donations of winter gear and non-perishable food for the riders. You can drop off donations at the DSU Entrepreneurial Building. The riders are expected to go through Madison on December 14th.