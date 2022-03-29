SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Hundreds of exhibitors are setting up shop at the Central Plains Dairy Expo in Sioux Falls.

The Central Plains Dairy Expo serves the same purpose today as it did when it got its start more than 20 years ago.

“Bringing together people in the dairy industry in the central plains region,” Central Plains Dairy Association Associate Executive Director Renee Brod said.

“One of our main goals is to build those relationships and gain prospects out there that we can go and visit the farms after the show,” GEA Farm Technologies’ Anthony Loken said.

Anthony Loken is part of GEA Farm Technologies, one of nearly 300 exhibitors at this year’s expo, and says it’s a blessing to work in the region.

“The South Dakota, I-29 corridor has been a booming area for quite a few years now. We might start seeing it slow a little but we’ve got very progressive dairymen in this area,” Loken said.

“As those farms change in size, their needs change in size, the resources they’re going to use also change so this is a great opportunity for them to come and see what’s out there,” Brod said.

The event doesn’t end with exhibits. More than 50 breakout sessions are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.

“That’s so people can kind of do whatever they need. They can see a speaker at a particular time, someone they want to see, they can have time to go through the show floor,” Brod said.

They’re also raising money through live and silent auction items to benefit the Central Plains Dairy Foundation.

“Sponsorships to students, scholarships, it can be innovative grants, getting more iPads in schools where they’re dairy focused,” Brod said.

And those dollars stay at home in the central region.

The Central Plains Dairy Expo trade show floor opens at 8:30 Wednesday morning at the Sioux Falls Arena and Convention Center.