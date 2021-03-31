Dada Gastropub joins Downtown Sioux Falls Restaurant week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Downtown Sioux Falls restaurant week kicks off this Friday. For one restaurant, this will be its first time entering the event.

Among the seven featured restaurants for this year’s Downtown Sioux Falls restaurant week, is Dada Gastropub. The local eatery opened in October of 2020 inside the Icon Event Hall.

“Our kitchen is super passionate. Our bar is super unique and has a lot of really good ideas behind it. So we just try to mesh it together,” Nathan Sadler said.

And uniqueness is exactly what customers can expect.

“Dada is an art movement, actually. It’s from the early 1900s. Started in France, but the idea of it is like drawing a mustache on the Mona Lisa. So you’re taking like iconic art and you’re inverting it. You’re, you’re rethinking, you’re thinking outside the box,” Sadler said.

Event manager Nathan Sadler says the concept is being displayed throughout the restaurant, including in the art, with old paintings being reinvented.

“Everything we have in here, we basically either made or like sourced as best we can. So we made these tables. It’s just concrete and stone set in them. The church pews, we got off the internet from some guy in the middle of South Dakota. We have a bowling alley set up over there. That is from an old bowling alley,” Sadler said.

And being a part of this year’s restaurant week is giving the eatery a great chance to display it all to newcomers.

Customers can expect a three course meal during restaurant week including hot wings, steak frites and bread pudding. A full menu will also be available to those opting out of the event special.

No matter what guests decide to order though, they’ll have an experience aside from just their meal that Sadler hopes will bring them back.

“I mean myself and everyone who works in downtown at restaurants, we made a career out of serving people. So we’re just passionate about like giving people a great experience I think,” Sadler said.

The restaurant does take reservations, and highly encourages any large parties to make plans with them ahead of time.