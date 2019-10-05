D-Days is here: How law enforcement is helping keep people safe

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — A weekend many people in KELOLAND have marked on their calendar is here: the University of South Dakota’s Dakota Days, or D-Days as it’s commonly called, in Vermillion. D-Days started Monday and lasts through Saturday, according to the university’s website. The weekend is set to be a busy one for law enforcement in Vermillion.

“D-Days weekend is our busiest weekend by, usually by far,” Vermillion Police Chief Matt Betzen said. “The only competition might be the SDSU-USD game if it’s here.”

“The jail gets busier than it does any other weekend of the year, so we want to make sure that we’re keeping that in operation,” Clay County Sheriff Andy Howe said.

Each department has a lot of people on the job.

“We put pretty much all of our staffing out,” Howe said.

“Both the university police department, and the Vermillion police department work together and basically we maximize our staffing,” Betzen said. “We don’t allow vacations this whole week.”

“We have less people on during the day, more people on at night,” Howe said. “More or less all of our jail staff’s working.”

The South Dakota Highway Patrol helps, too.

“They provide a whole squad that does DWI enforcement and supports us,” Betzen said. “The sheriff’s office steps up his staff in throughout the weekend. We really do the Vermillion stuff, but during the weekend, especially on D-Days, the sheriff’s office lends us a lot of staff that helps us with variety of things.”

“Use some good common sense, makes some good decisions,” Howe said. “D-Days often has with it some sex offenses that tend to come up in the next few days. We like to see people using some respect for each other.”