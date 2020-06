We’re still waiting to find out the final results of the Sioux Falls School Board election.

However, incumbent Cynthia Mickelson has been in the lead. Mickelson holds nearly 70-percent of the vote over challenger Sarah Stokke who is at about 30-percent.

Mickelson spoke with us earlier Wednesday and wasn’t ready to declare herself the winner.

However, she says immediate goals include overseeing school boundary changes, transitioning superintendents, construction of new schools and the budget.