Cyclists riding coast to coast arrive in Sioux Falls Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A group of people are cycling from coast to coast this summer with a purpose: helping people struggling with poverty.

For 14 years now, the Fuller Center for Housing has hosted a bicycle adventure. And this year, the trip is going through South Dakota.

Eight cyclists are biking coast to coast to raise money that will go toward helping families receive housing. Along the way, they have also stopped to help Fuller Center partners with house builds.

“Riders each have to raise so much money, depending on how far they’re going to ride and which ride they’re on,” Full Center Bike Adventure member James Dire said. “They get sponsors on their own, a family member, friends, whoever wants to donate to the Fuller Center in their name for the ride. And then, as we’re riding across the country, it’s amazing how many people we’ve met along the way who’ve stopped and written a check for us or given us a cash donation right on the spot just talking with them five minutes on the road.”

While they’re in Sioux Falls, the cyclists will be staying at St. Michael Parish.