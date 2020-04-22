Cybersecurity tips to keep in mind when working from home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – COVID-19 concerns have many companies allowing employees to work from home. That means people need to make sure they are keeping their information protected while online.

“There are people out there that know that we are vulnerable,” DSU computer and cyber sciences instructor, Rob Honomichl said. “When we are at work we are behind a firewall and there is protection that is helping us.”

That’s why Rob Honomichl, Dakota State University computer and cyber sciences instructor says it’s important to change the default password on your home router.

“There are still some people that don’t change the default password or credentials on their home routers and now they are working on a pretty insecure network where as when they are at work things are working pretty well for them,” Honomichl said.

He recommends changing passwords frequently and updating your antivirus protection on your computer.

“When we are at work with those devices, sometimes that is pushed out to us, where as when we are at home we may forget about it and not necessarily keep those things updated,” Honomichl said.

And also watch for unusual emails.

“If you get a kind of weird request through an email, that should trigger something, and I always think of picking up a phone and calling your supervisor if you get a weird email is always a good way to keep yourself safe,” Honomichl said.

Not only should you be aware of your security online, but also physical security of your devices and other information you have at home, too.