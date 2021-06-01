Cyberattack impacts Worthington pork plant

WORTHINGTON, Minn. (KELO) — A food processing plant in Worthington, Minnesota, is one of the plants affected by a targeted cyberattack on the Australian company.

The JBS pork plant in Worthington cancelled several shifts on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post.

The cyberattack has shut down plants around the world– from Australia to the U.S. and Canada. In a statement, JBS says it will take time to resolve the incident, which could delay transactions with consumers and suppliers.

The news comes one month after hackers hit Colonial Pipeline, triggering a fuel shortage in some parts of the country.