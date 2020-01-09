Cyber attacks could be possible threat from Iran

MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — You’ve seen the attacks on U.S. bases, but Iran could also take aim at something much closer to home… your computer.

Senator Mike Rounds says cyber attacks are something Iran has done in the past, but their capabilities in that field aren’t as up to speed with the capabilities of the U.S.

Iran may be making international headlines for air strikes, but the country is also known for cyber attacks.

“There have been quite a few notable attacks on Saudi oil companies and some American businesses. Primarily, what those attacks have been, though, are more activism style things of trying to prove a point or show, kind of a flex, of what their capabilities are,” DSU assistant professor Kyle Cronin said.

“They like to try and disrupt financial services organizations. They’d like to be able to disrupt energy services,” Senator Mike Rounds said.

U.S. Senator Mike Rounds says Iran uses a number of different programs that are designed to destroy the computers they infect.

“The way that they get in is through phishing, where they’ll send out emails and people will open an email or attachment and that gets into a system and once it’s in a system, it’ll follow through into other computers in the same system. They are good at that,” Rounds said.

DSU assistant professor of cyber operations, Kyle Cronin, says no matter what’s going on around the world, it’s always a good to stay proactive in your “cyber hygiene.”

“Don’t go to websites that maybe aren’t safe to be at, don’t click links in email, don’t give passwords our or personal information out over phone calls unless you called the number. Businesses should certainly be keeping track of what’s going on in their network and environments, notice if there’s anything suspicious,” Cronin said.

Cronin says they train their cyber security students at DSU to know what to look for in a cyber attack by thinking like an attacker.