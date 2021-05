SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — CVS Health announced Wednesday that they will be accepting walk in COVID-19 vaccine appointments at CVS Pharmacy location.

Same day scheding is also being offered at CVS.com.

CVS says their COVID-19 vaccine scheduler is updated throughout the day to account for same day cancellations.

CVS has two locations in Sioux Falls and one location in Rapid City.