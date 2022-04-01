SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — A Sioux Falls entrepreneur is scaling-back the concept of a food truck by hawking hot dogs from a cart.

Taking a stand, at the hot dog stand. Customers lined up 20 people deep, waiting patiently to be among the first to dive into a dog at Let Me Be Frank.

“You don’t see any of them around, it’s experience, it’s nice out so, why not,” Eric McGill of Crooks, SD said.

The big opening-day crowd caught owner Comet Buum a little by surprise.

“I should have brought my manager, my daughter, she could help out,” (laughs) Buum said.

One of Buum’s specialties, the Chicago-style hot dog, received a Windy City endorsement.

CUSTOMER: “And we are both from Chicago.”

BUUM: “Well, I’ll probably botch this for you then, mostly because it’s my first time.”

CUSTOMER: “It’s all good, man.”

Buum is glad the weather was nice for his debut. After all, the umbrella on top wouldn’t offer much protection from the elements. Plus, you don’t want to sell a hot dog in the cold.

“It’s hectic, and as much as a person thinks you can prepare for something, you’re never all the way prepared,” Buum said.

Buum says he can serve as many as 500 hot dogs from his cart. Bringing a taste of Coney Island to Sioux Falls.

“I like the simplicity of the concept. I have a passion for cooking, but I wanted something that would be something I could take anywhere,” Buum said.

Buum plans to take his cart throughout the city, serving over the lunch hour and evenings, and eventually even offering a breakfast menu, turning Sioux Falls into a hot dog haven for hungry customers.

“Very good, very good,” McGill said.

Let Me Be Frank sold out if its hot dogs within about two hours.

It will set up again at 49th & Western for lunch Saturday. Then it moves downtown Saturday night, in front of Wiley’s.

You can find out when the cart is coming to a location near you, by going to their Facebook page.