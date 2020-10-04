Customers foil attempted robbery at Rowena business

ROWENA, S.D. (KELO) — People inside a Rowena business were able to stop a suspect who allegedly tried to rob the business just after 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Deputies with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, along with Sioux Falls police and the South Dakota Highway Patrol responded to the scene southeast of Sioux Falls.

Investigators say the people inside had been able to detain the suspect. They left the business and turned the suspect over to law enforcement. No one was hurt.

The suspect, Deng Deng Jiel, Jr. was charged with first-degree attempted robbery.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating.