Customers brave wintry weather to buy lottery tickets ahead of weekend drawings

Sioux Falls, SD (KELO) — People across KELOLAND will be checking their lottery tickets with great anticipation Friday night for the Mega Millions drawing worth $750 million. Throw in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing worth $640 million and you’re looking at some serious cash up for grabs this weekend.

One determined Sioux Falls player has been willing to spend hundreds of dollars on tickets for the chance to win millions.

The snow and wind weren’t about to prevent Suzanne Kluever from purchasing more Mega Millions tickets.

“I just want to see somebody win. If I’m not going to win, somebody wins, so I’ll stop spending my money on it,” Kluever said.

Kluever says she only plays when the jackpot gets big enough to her liking.

“I’ve been coming in and getting $100 each time. So this is the first time I’m not, per husband’s request,” Kluever said.

Kluever came close Wednesday night by matching the first three numbers in the Powerball drawing.

“I about had a heart attack,” Kluever said.

But the rest of Kluever’s numbers weren’t a match so, she won all of seven dollars. Customers will pursue just about any method to increase their odds.

“I like to shake the luck into the ticket, if they really want. Just shake the ticket, here’s a little extra luck,” Lewis customer service clerk Fay Justice said.

The excitement over the big lottery jackpots is providing a bit of a mid-winter emotional lift during this time of pandemic.

“And most people are like, if I win, I’m going to buy a house and a boat, and usually they’ll set aside a charity thing they want to do,” Justice said.

“I’m an animal lover so, I know for sure I’ll donate to the animal shelter, that’s the first thing I would, so I would do a lot of good with it if I won,” Kluever said.

And if Kluever doesn’t win the Mega Millions, there’s always Saturday’s Powerball.

The Mega Millions prize is the fifth-highest jackpot ever. But your odds of winning are just one in more than 300-million.