SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO)–You’ve likely already seen the displays in stores—the Christmas decor is coming out in full force even ahead of trick-or-treating.

In tonight’s Your Money Matters, why you may want to be thinking Christmas if you’re looking for some professional help with lights this holiday season.

We may be right in the heart of orange and black season, but the reds and greens of Christmas time are already going up all across KELOLAND.

“We’ve been installing since the 2nd week of September, so we get a lot of our commercial clients done then. As soon as the end of October hits, everyone is ready to get their lights up,” Custom Christmas Lighting LLC owner Jacob Swartzbaugh said.

Custom Christmas Lighting LLC has offered professional holiday light installation for nearly 15 years.

“It’s all custom, they can pick their bulb color and it’s all cut to fit,” Swartzbaugh said.

The process has been around for a while, but advances in lighting have really helped custom Christmas lights take off.

“LED absolutely grew the company,” Swartzbaugh said. “We quit our full-time jobs last year and started doing this full time, used to just do it on the weekends and on the evenings.”

For many homeowners, installing Christmas Lights can be an all-day Saturday affair, but the professionals get the job done incredibly fast.

“We’re pretty efficient now but we’ve been doing it for a long time, it looks easy, but there’s a lot more into it,” Swartzbaugh said.

“It looks a lot nicer when professionals do it,” one customer said.

It’s why more businesses and homeowners are choosing to hire out custom holiday lights in a wide range of prices.

“You can spend anywhere from $600 to $5,000, $6,000 even $7,000 if you’d like, for even residential,” Swartzbaugh said. “It can be pricey if you really, really love Christmas.”

Many residential customers book their appointments in September, but the company is still accepting new clients through October. Come November, they end up getting more new requests for customers than they can fill.