SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Custer woman plans to plead guilty to making a false statement in connection with a bank fraud case.

Court documents say Darla Thompson was the Custer Branch Manager of Sentinel Federal Court Union.

She and her husband would rent out a house during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

When the two divorced, Thompson started living in the home and had to cancel rental arrangements.

Authorities say Thompson used a friend’s name, without their permission, to get a 95-hundred dollar loan.

Court papers say Thompson then created a false letter, refuting that she had used her friend’s name and identity unlawfully.

Thompson faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison.