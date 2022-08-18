SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Custer woman plans to plead guilty to making a false statement in connection with a bank fraud case.
Court documents say Darla Thompson was the Custer Branch Manager of Sentinel Federal Court Union.
She and her husband would rent out a house during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
When the two divorced, Thompson started living in the home and had to cancel rental arrangements.
Authorities say Thompson used a friend’s name, without their permission, to get a 95-hundred dollar loan.
Court papers say Thompson then created a false letter, refuting that she had used her friend’s name and identity unlawfully.
Thompson faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison.