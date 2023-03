HOT SPRINGS, S.D. (KELO) — A Custer woman has been identified in a deadly crash east of Hot Springs nearly a week ago.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says it happened just before 9 p.m. Wednesday. Officials say an SUV was northbound on Highway 18 when it went into the median and rolled.

The driver, 30-year-old Michelle Gudeta, was thrown from the SUV.

She was taken to Fall River Health Services in Hot Springs where she later died.