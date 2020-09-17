Custer State Park to host 55th annual Buffalo Roundup

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Noem announced on Thursday that the Department of Game Fish and Parks will be hosting the 55th annual Buffalo Roundup and 27th annual Arts Festival in Custer State Park.

The Buffalo Roundup begins at 9:30 a.m. MDT on Friday, September 25th. The Arts Festival will run from Thursday, September 24, through Saturday September 26.

The Arts Festival runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. MDT on Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

“The Buffalo Roundup embodies the spirit of South Dakota and gives us an opportunity to show off Custer State Park to the world,” said Governor Noem. “This event also helps us emphasize the importance of conservation, ensuring that we’ll have bison thundering through the park for generations to come.”

A state park entrance license is required on Thursday and Saturday, but there is no cost to attend the Buffalo Roundup or Arts Festival on Friday.