Custer State Park prepares for Labor Day weekend

CUSTER STATE PARK, S.D. (KELO) — With summer coming to an end soon, so too is South Dakota’s tourism season. Custer State Park and businesses surrounding it are getting ready for one last hurrah.

While the sun is out today at Custer State Park, the start of the tourism season wasn’t so bright.

“Busy season overall for the tourism season, we started off slow with the snow and rain in May. As you would expect, it was crazy. It really picked up after that,” Snyder said.

The regional director of sales and marketing for Custer State Park resorts says businesses in the area are having a similar year.

“We had that wet spring so it was a little bit slow at the beginning like it was for everyone, but overall the Park has never looked greener, the animals are out, and we are cautiously optimistic for fall,” Gina Konechne, Regional Director of Sales and Marketing for Custer State Park Resorts, said.

With the tourism season coming to an end, Custer State Park and the businesses around it are getting ready for Labor Day Weekend.

“It’s kind of that last family vacation is what we see typically over the Labor Day Weekend so the weather is supposed to be nice so we are expecting a good crowd,” Snyder said.

With student employees heading back to school, businesses have to adjust.

“When that weather starts to cool off a little bit and kids are back in school, it’s just a transition we just pivot and keep going,” Konechne said.

While the weather is cooling off, Custer State Park still has different activities happening year-round. They encourage you to come visit whenever you have a chance.