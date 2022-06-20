CUSTER STATE PARK, S.D. (KELO) — Summer tourism season is here and that means a busy time for areas like Custer State Park in western South Dakota. As hundreds of thousands of people make their way through the park, officials are urging everyone to practice safety especially around bison. Just last week a woman was sent to the hospital after being attacked by a bison while hiking.

A female hiker was with her companion and dog when when they ran into a small herd of bison bulls.

“What appears happened is one of the bulls went after the dog and hit the woman and she was taken to one of our local hospitals,” Lydia Austin, Visitor Services Program Manager, said.

By being aware of your surroundings, not getting to close to the bison, and staying near your car, situations like this can be avoided.

“It is a park, we are all guests to the park, the animals kind of have free reign, they are not confined to an area. As we tell visitors, they will go on roads, they will go on sidewalks, they will actually take the trails. Those trails are a lot easier to walk on than out in the woods so it’s not uncommon to find bison on the trails because it is an easy path for them,” Austin said.

Bison have been here at Custer State Park since 1914. Now, there are 1,500 bison that roam the area.

These animals can run at 35 miles per hour. They can weigh up to 2,000 pounds.

“The park has always been a resource to make them viewable to the public and a great source to learn more about them as well,” Olivia Parks, Naturalist, said.

While the bison are beautiful to look at, they can be dangerous in the wrong setting. By practicing these safety measures, you can enjoy the wildlife at Custer State Park and stay safe.

Custer State Park officials say if you notice a bison change its behaviors, like if it stops eating or looks at you, those are signs that you could be in a dangerous situation.