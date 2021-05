CUSTER, S.D. (KELO) — Custer State Park is getting in on the celebration of Star Wars Day.

The park posted a picture on Twitter, saying the bison heard spotted something “unusual” in the prairie sky Tuesday morning.

Bison Calf: "That's no moon…it's a space station."



Bison Cow: "It's too big to be a space station."



The herd spotted something unusual in the prairie sky this morning. #MayTheFourth be with you! Happy Star Wars Day!#HiFromSD #SDInTheField #DiscoverBlackHills pic.twitter.com/QOuYcgjGHX — Custer State Park (@CusterStatePark) May 4, 2021

Of course, it’s not real.

May 4th is known as Star Wars Day, based off the saying from the movies, “May the Force be with you.”