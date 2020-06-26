Custer sees major hail and rain thunderstorm

CUSTER, S.D. (KELO) — From dry weather at fire dangerous levels to flooding and hail storms, Custer has seen it all today.

At a 2:10 in the afternoon, several of us are hunkered down in Custer, South Dakota, due to a rain, hail and thunderstorm.

Lisa and Eric Sanders were visiting from Illinois. They say this was not part of their vacation plan while in South Dakota.

“It’s unpredictable. We dressed for summer and brought these just in case,” Lisa Sanders said.

No, it’s not winter time here in Custer. This is a result of a major hail storm that swept through the city. Miranda Boggs, owner Miner’s Cup Coffee and a life-long resident of Custer, explains what happened.

“Well it started with small hail, big hail, hard hail, hail hail hail, then it was just hard rain, then more hail, and then just hard rain. Then, it’s still raining, not as hard, but it’s still coming down. And it looked like it snowed, there’s so much hail,” Miranda Boggs, resident in Custer, said.

Water started coming into Boggs’s building so her and a friend worked to clear a path for water to flow normally.

Some were even shoveling their patios to clear the hail.

“It’s not normal. My grandma has a house next to French Creek and it flooded for the first time last year. This time, it’s all over so more of us are experiencing flooding,” Boggs said.

“We’re are going to wait this out and then head back to the campground,” Eric Sanders said.

Sydney Thorson: Not what you were expecting on a vacation day huh?

“No especially not in June!” Lisa Sanders said.

