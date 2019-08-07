Custer recovering from flash flooding over the weekend

CUSTER, S.D. (KELO) — Burke isn’t the only area dealing with storm damage. This weekend, flash floods hit Custer hard, damaging homes and public areas.

It has been a hectic week for people in Custer. They’re trying to recover from devastating floods while also still celebrating the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Homeowner John Evans say it’s been tough getting around.

“You can’t get through Main Street real easy so trying to get to the hardware stores and stuff is more difficult, takes more time to get around, but it’s not their fault, it’s the way it goes,” Evans said.

Some people had no choice but to evacuate their homes.

“That first night the Red Cross and the YMCA did set up a shelter in town and that helped a little bit I know but I think we are getting further out and hopefully and several people are making it back to their homes and finding alternative methods if they have to,” Hartmann said.

While you can still find damage in some areas, people in town are working together to clean up.

“I know that there’s been lots of volunteer work, neighbors helping neighbors, stuff like that and I think that’s great. It just takes time for everybody to keep working through getting this all cleaned up and get our bearings set again,” Hartmann said.

“Everybody has just been kind of overwhelmed but there has been people down helping. I think it was the Red Cross that came in here, they were real helpful, a lot of nice folks, a lot of people in town stood behind us,” Evans said.

Over the weekend, the city had issued a boil water advisory, however that has since been lifted.