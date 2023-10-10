CUSTER, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Custer County are warning residents about a scam.

The sheriff’s office says it received reports Monday of fake phone calls claiming that the victim failed to appear for jury duty or has an arrest warrant.

Officials say the scammer tells the victim that he or she can avoid arrest by making a payment. That may include buying a pre-paid card and giving the card number to the scammer.

Authorities say the scammer may use real information about the victim and real names of officers to make the scam appear more credible.