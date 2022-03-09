UPDATED at 3:47 p.m. CT

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Custer County Emergency Managment says Constance has been found and is in good health.

Authorities in Custer County are asking for help finding a missing hunter.

The Custer County Office of Emergency Management says Jerry Paul Constance, a 6’1″, 200-pound white man, is believed to be in the area of Gillette Canyon west of Custer.

Authorities say the man goes by Paul and he was driving a 2022 Jeep Gladiator in olive green color and temporary new vehicle tags.

He was last in contact with his brother at 2 p.m. Tuesday when he sent a video of an elk herd he spotted.

If you have any information, contact the Custer County Sheriff’s Office at (605) 673-8176.